Do you take 10 from Gignac? They filter the number that Córdova will use in Tigres

The number Córdova will use

December 21, 2021 · 1:21 PM

Tigres confirmed his new reinforcement. By request of Miguel Herrera, the player Sebastian Cordova is one of the options you have Tigers and that at the end of the account was specified. This is how the player joins the U of New Lion.

But there is a topic that generates discussion. In an interview for the Cancha newspaper, Miguel Herrera did make it clear that he wants to renew the campus and within these plans he is shaking André Gignac, the current 10th of the U de New Lion.

According to the Multimedios report, the number that Córdova will use is 17, which corresponded to Leo Fernández. Only from here, the fan has already protested, because the legacy of Leo was not respected at the U.

Why would Herrera consider giving Cordova the 10 in the future?

Miguel Herrera knows Córdova’s potential, in addition to that, Tigres’ project is to Mexicanize the squad. That’s where Córdova comes in and shows who will be the footballer who wears this number, when Gignac retires, which may be in 2022.

