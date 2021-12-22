Doctor who saved Eriksen in Eurocup suffers an injury due to vandalism

The doctor of Ludogorets Bulgarian, Valentin velikov , who as leader of the UEFA saved the dane’s life Christian eriksen during the Euro 2020, suffered a thigh injury on Monday from a firecracker thrown from the stands during a game in the Bulgarian league, the club reported today.

In a statement, the Ludogorets of Razgrad condemned the “act of vandalism” of the rival fans, the CSKA from Sofia, in which two other club members were also injured, including forward Ilker Budinov.

Christian Eriksen is covered by players and medical staff after suffering a heart attack Getty Images

“As a result of throwing firecrackers and sharp pieces of concrete against the Ludogorets bench, the three were injured and it is fortunate that the incident ended only with injuries without serious consequences for the health and lives of the three,” says the club in your Facebook page.

“We believe that football stadiums are a place where fans should be to have fun, and not to try to maim and injure the opposing team and their coaching staff,” added Ludogorets, who have been uninterrupted Bulgarian champions since 2011.

The state of Velikov, who was resuscitated with cardiopulmonary intervention at Eriksen collapsed during match against Finland Last June, it was not clear and the local media revealed, citing their own sources, that the doctor is currently being cured at home after the impact received.

Following the announcement of Ludogorets, the Bulgarian Football Union announced that it will sanction CSKA to play his next game without an audience and to a total fine of 40,800 lev (20,400 euros) for the prohibited use of torches and pyrotechnics, the throwing of firecrackers and other objects and for offensive and obscene chants from his fans.

The incidents led to the suspension of the match in Sofia for several minutes in the second half of the match that ended up winning the CSKA 1-0.

After the meeting, the Ludogorets still first in the table after 18 days of the Bulgarian first division, with 42 points, two more than CSKA.