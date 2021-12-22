Doña Cuquita begs her children to take her to an asylum to die, she suffers for Chente

Apparently, Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s widow, goes through a terrible emotional moment after the death of the famous singer Mexican and begs her children to take her to an asylum so that she can die at ease there.

In statements by Dael Quiroz, from Arguende TV, who reproduces the Show News site, María del Refugio Abarca, 75, is upset with her children because they do not allow her to live in the ranch “Los 3 Potrillos“, Located in Atlajomulco de Zúñiga in Jalisco and which was his home next to the” Charro de Huentitán “.

Doña Cuquita, apparently, suffered a mishap

According to Quiroz, the family of Doña Cuquita assures that “the ranch is a danger for her both emotionally and physically, Well, not only would that place full of memories with the love of her life affect her, but it is also full of steps and spaces that would put her in danger ”.

The journalist mentioned that at the insistence of his relatives, that he not return home, the widow of the idol of the ranchera song She asked to be taken to a nursing home to die there, as she is seriously upset.

He wants to live in the ranch “Los 3 Potrillos”

He said that doña Cuquita would be living in the apartment that the Fernández Abarca family acquired near the Country 2000 hospital, where Vicente Fernández died on December 12.

However, a few days ago, she asked her driver to take her to the ranch and there she had a mishap that took her to the hospitalBecause he hit his arm and the doctors had to put a splint on him.

Until now, the Fernández family has not commented on his state of health and Alejandro Fernández continues his concert tour alongside his son Alex.