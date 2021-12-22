Doña Cuquita surprised the Fernándezes with this decision; “He has many ovaries” says his family

After the death of the idol Vicente Fernandez On December 12, the spotlights turned on the figure of his inseparable wife Abarca Villaseñor Refuge, better known as Doña Cuquita, as the public went out of their way to show their affection for her and the headlines of newspapers and websites recognized her courage and undoubted love for him. “Charro de Huentitán”.

Refugio Abarca is also from Jalisco like her late husband, in fact, they met in Huentitán, they were neighbors and from that moment the love between them awoke, they got married on December 27, 1963. In fact, there is a very told anecdote of their relationship and it has to do with an ultimatum that the interpreter of “Divine Women” gave him.

It is said that one day Don Chente He returned from Tijuana, invited the then young Refugio for a walk, suddenly when they returned home, he saw a man outside the door -waiting for the girl-, immediately the singer asked who was it? She nervously answered than her boyfriend. According to Vicente himself on several occasions, he told him that he had 10 minutes to cut it, because they were going to get married on December 27 … and so it happened, the rest is history with four children and a great family full of talent in the music.

Has very large ovaries

Recently Álex Fernández, Alejandro’s son, gave some statements to the press, in which he confessed that his grandmother “has very large ovaries”, because he made a decision with which the family did not agree, but did not care, he said. that they could do little to change his mind.

During the 128 days that Don Vicente was in the hospital, his faithful wife was attached to him, in fact it was confirmed that she lived in an apartment in the city of Guadalajara so as not to make the trip from the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos” to the sanatorium.

Well, the family hoped that during the period of the mourning Cuquita would stay in that department in order not to leave her alone, however, the lady and owner of Vicente Fernández’s legacy, decided to return to the ranch.

“Grandmother has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her, and well there she is, she is already at peace,” said the grandson.

