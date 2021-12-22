Dramatic! Evaluna spoke of the illness that Camilo is going through

Shortly after receiving her first Indigo child, Camilo Y Eva LunaThey have become one of the most beloved couples in show business and the exponents of one of the strongest marriages today.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

Despite the close love bond they have, Eva Luna She spoke about some of the bad aspects of living together (as it happens in any couple) and confessed what is the disease that her husband suffers Camilo.

Specifically, during an interview on the Argentine program The Rock of Morfi, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter, stated that Camilo falls asleep very early because he suffers narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that prevents you from being awake for long hours.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

“The ugly is just for this very issue. Camilo falls asleep very fast and because it is a little narcoleptic. Then he cannot attend many friends’ meetings and that is because he falls asleep ”, he confirmed. Eva Luna regarding her husband, the singer Camilo.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

It is worth mentioning that some specialized portals point out that narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder characterized by extreme daytime sleepiness and sudden sleep attacks. People with narcolepsy often have a hard time staying awake for long periods, regardless of the circumstances.