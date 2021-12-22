Draymond Green doesn’t trust Klay Thompson and his return to the Warriors in 2022

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has in the Golden state warriors one of its great protagonists of the 2021-22 season, where they do not stop winning and playing well, with a Stephen Curry in one of the best moments of his career.

The average base 27.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game to lead their franchise to a record of 25 wins and six losses that has them seconds in the Western Conference. The scariest thing is that they may be even better with the imminent return of Klay thompson.

Recently, the Splash Brother was removed from the G-League roster as he is almost ready to return to the team. There is still no exact date, but it is estimated that for the beginning of 2022. However, Draymond Green is concerned about his partner’s mental state.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s concern

“I’m in the moment, focused, I try not to anticipate that, I try to let it work its way. One thing I know about being injured … you start to feel the anticipation of everyone around you as your turn approaches, and the I really don’t think he should feel that, I don’t really think that’s fair to him and his process, his state of mind. You may not be mentally ready, right? Your Body May Be Great, But Are You Ready For Tomorrow? Maybe Not“Green said to NBC Sports.

After two years of inactivity, the 2017 defender of the year claims are valid, although Klay has already said that he is not afraid of hurting himself again. “I don’t want him to feel that anxiety and pressure that I know comes when everyone says ‘oh he’s coming back. Hey Klay, are you back?’ That anxiety weighs. So no, I don’t anticipate his return, but I am excited about it. When they put a date, I will anticipate it. Until then, I’ll try to keep my hopes very moderate.“Draymond finished.