Due to the crisis in the real estate sector, Chinese millionaires buy luxury watches before properties

Used watches from the Swiss manufacturer Rolex are seen in a store in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 8, 2021. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

Given the increasing slowdown in Chinese economic growth and the President Xi Jinping’s Escalation Campaign Against Real Estate Speculation, investors from the Asian giant are increasingly opting for other ways of securing their capital.

If the purchase of properties has been since the Chinese real estate market was liberalized in the 90s a source of safe capital reserve and more resistant to market fluctuations than other investment options, in recent times this has changed significantly. The collapse of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande and other property developers, coupled with Xi Jinping’s active campaign to redistribute property from large landowners to those without access to housing, has led to a sharp drop in property market prices in recent months.

And while analysts and investors estimate that the decline will continue to deepen, at least until the uncertainty subsides, equity holders are looking for other ways to safeguard their money. In this sense, many have turned to the purchase of luxury watches .

The logo of China Evergrande is seen at China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

The American newspaper Financial times has spoken with resellers of this product and they have confirmed the flood of new buyers that they have had this last year, which meant a increase in Swiss watch exports of 40% in the first 10 months of 2021.

A survey carried out in October by the consultancy CSG Intage, based on Hong Kong, found that 88% of older adults who have an income of 80 thousand dollars a year plan to continue buying more and more luxury watches, which have an average value of $ 12,000. “The high-end of the watch market is very strong“, it states Simon Tye, study author, at Financial Times. “If you go to a Rolex store right now, you won’t have enough [relojes] to sell to customers”He added.

And this is so since these watches are increasingly seen as an investment and not as a way to demonstrate social status, as they were historically, and also as a way to protect against inflation. Sam Yu, owner of a factory of electric heaters and owner of two departments also had talks with the FT and I explain why now he prefers to buy watches instead of continuing to buy real estate: “After two years I can sell the watch for a small profit“Says Yu,”I won’t be able to do it with a department. Given the political uncertainty, it may take me many months to find a buyer, unless I offer a big discount”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during the congress of the Communist Party in Beijing (REUTERS / Jason Lee)

A third reason to choose to buy watches of this style is its portability. This allows those who possess them power transferring large amounts of money abroad without going through the same controls that a banked money transaction involves. David Wang, a high-end watch seller based on Shanghai, account to FT that several of its clients spent tens of thousands of dollars in one or more models to be able to evade the capital controls that impose a limit of 50 thousand dollars per year to move out of the country. “Customs officials will not notice your watch or know how much it is worth“Says Wang.”That creates a safe and efficient way to take your money abroad.”.

As uncertainty around the Chinese real estate market continues to mount and the Xi Jinping government persists in its intention to regulate for-profit properties – the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party recently reiterated Xi Jinping’s claim that “ the houses are to live, not to speculate ”-, the private sector will continue looking for ways to protect their money and looking for investments that mean a higher income.

KEEP READING:

Tennis player Peng Shuai denied having made a complaint of sexual abuse against a former Chinese government official

The “queen of streaming” in China was sentenced to a fine of 200 million dollars and their accounts were blocked