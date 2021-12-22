Eagles take revenge on Lions and advance to RR; Van Meter dominates at 6.0 IL

SANTO DOMINGO, RD.- The Águilas Cibaeñas retaliated against the Leones del Escogido the defeat of the previous day and this Monday night they won 5 races by 3 to advance all against all in the match played at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

With this victory, in the second game of the mini-playoffs against the Scarlets, the regular series of the Fall Winter Baseball Tournament 2021-22 concludes with four teams classified in addition to Águilas, which are Tigres del Licey, Estrellas Orientales and Gigantes del Cibao.

The Chosen One had won on Sunday 12-9, in the match staged at the Cibao Stadium.

Eagles players celebrate by scoring one of their five runs.

With this definition, next Monday the 27th of this month, and after Christmas Easter (dinner on the 24th and Christmas, on the 25th), the round robin will begin in the contest in which the BanReservas Cup is held and dedicated to the General (ERD) Kalil Haché In Memoriam.

The Cibaeños dominated the scoreboard 5-0, scoring in the third inning (1), in the fourth (3) and in the sixth (1), before the hairy ones approached 5-3 with a three-run homerun from the pinch hitter. Franchy Cordero -replaced Francisco Urbáez- in the seventh inning against pitcher Michael Tonkin who drove Aderlin Rodríguez (hit to the left field) and Luis Liberato (BB).

For the guinea pigs, who added 10 hits, they stood out with the bat Leody Taveras with two singles and three RBIs; Zoilo Almonte two hits and one RBI; Luis Valenzuela a hit with an RBI; and Juan Lagares two uncatchable.

The Reds had seven hits, and Iván Castillo was the only one with two hits. Cordero hit a three-run homer.

The winning pitcher was Joe Van Meter (1-0) in a dominant 6.0 scoreless, four-hitter, four-strikeout job. Neftalí Féliz threw the ninth act without a counter time.

Cristopher Molina (0-1) was the loser for the Lions with 3.0 innings in the box, six, three runs – two earned, a walk and a strikeout.