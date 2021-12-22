Eiza González: how much does she pay per month for her luxury apartment in New York | New York | NY | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

There is no doubt that Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the Mexican women who has been screened the most in Hollywood thanks to her roles in the films “Baby Driver”, “Godzilla vs. Kong” Y “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”. Although she recognizes that it has not been easy to achieve a place in the seventh art, her effort, discipline, perseverance and above all her talent have led her to be considered in important projects.

For this reason, the actress, who began her career in the youth telenovela “Lola, once upon a time”, can now enjoy everything she is achieving and indulge in some luxuries in the United States, where she lives. And is that After leaving Charro lands a few years ago and moving to Los Angeles, California, at the end of August 2013 to pursue her dreams, the protagonist of the film “Don’t worry, I take care of you”Spares no expense when it comes to living in a comfortable environment.

Turns out, At the end of September 2021, the singer also moved to an exclusive area of ​​Manhattan, which has become your neighborhood. Because this place is the heart of the “Big Apple” and one of the most important cultural, financial and commercial centers in the world, many wonder how much you pay each month to rent an apartment. If you are also asking yourself this question, don’t worry, we’ll tell you about it below.

When Mexican actress Eiza González arrived at the world premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” at the Dolby Theater on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood (Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP)

HOW MUCH DOES EIZA GONZÁLEZ PAY OUT PER MONTH FOR HER LUXURY APARTMENT IN NEW YORK?

According to the American newspaper The New York Post, Eiza González pays $ 8,300 per month for her luxurious apartment located in Manhattan. The notice to take residence was open to the public for two weeks.

It should be specified that the actress’s apartment is on the 56th floor of the Sky building (71-story) which is located in the heart of Midtown West in the hell’s kitchen neighborhood, famous for hosting the best theaters and restaurants in the city.

Eiza González attending the premiere of “Baby Driver” at the Ace Hotel Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 14, 2017 (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

WHAT IS THE LUXURY EIZA GONZÁLEZ APARTMENT LIKE?

According to the same American media, the apartment of Eiza Gonzalez it is on a corner and has two bedrooms that offer expansive views of the entire city due to floor-to-ceiling windows as well as oak flooring and natural color palettes.

The kitchen has a handcrafted Italian design with European appliances. Meanwhile, the two bathrooms are tiled with rain showers.

It is known that for the tenants there is an exclusive laundry service, in addition to an indoor swimming pool and two more outdoor zero edge, a billiard hall, a cafeteria, a gym, a spa club, a basketball court, a private park and pet spa.

Eiza González arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

WHO IS EIZA GONZÁLEZ?

Eiza González Reyna is an actress and singer who was born in Mexico City on January 30, 1990, who became known with her role as Lola Valente in “Lola, once upon a time”, then she participated in other series such as “Dream with me” and “True loves”.

He achieved international recognition in 2014 when he played Santanico Pandemonium in the original “El Rey Network” and Netflix series “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series,” based on the film of the same name.

He made his film debut in the action film “Baby Driver.” She is also known for her roles as Nyssiana in the cyberpunk action film “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019), Madam M in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019), Fran in the comedy thriller “Neglect, I take care of you ”(2020) and Maia Simmons in“ Godzilla vs. Kong ”(2021).