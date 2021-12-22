Eiza González shows off her tremendous figure with a hot photo in a swimsuit

The beautiful actress Eiza González, formerly of Televisa in Mexico, surprised her followers through her social networks with a fiery photograph, in which she boasts her tremendous figure in a swimsuit from the beach, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Eiza González shared these photographs on her official Instagram account, where she quickly caught the attention of her thousands of followers and her colleagues.

This Mexican actress became known a few years ago on the Televisa network, for her participation in the youth soap opera “Lola Érase Una Vez”, where she shared the limelight with actor Aaron Diáz.

Eiza González has been part of prominent soap operas such as’ Amores Verdaderos’ and ‘Sueña Conmigo’, but what catapulted her to world recognition was her participation in the Netflix series’ From Dusk till Dawn ‘and her participation in Hollywood films’ Baby Driver ‘,’ Godzilla vs Kon’g ‘and’ Fast and Furious’.

