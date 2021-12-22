Elon Musk does not shut up and loads the Zuckerberg metaverse

Elon Musk has no intention of ending the year in a calm and gentle way. The founder of Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink – the list is already getting very long – has spoken again in an interview with The Babylon Bee. As always, he has had comments for everyone. On the one hand, the businessman’s dispute with Senator Elisabeth Warren via Twitter in relation to the tax payment by the employer. But also from the metaverse coined by Mark Zuckerberg. In his controversial line, Elon Musk defeats the proposal of the founder of Facebook and puts Neuralink ahead.

According to Elon Musk, metaverse-based ecosystems don’t go beyond a good marketing strategy created at Meta headquarters. Nor does he have good words for Web 3.0. “I don’t know if I necessarily believe in these metaverse things, although people talk to me about it a lot.”, says the founder in the interview. Adding that you can hardly imagine a world in which people wear virtual reality glasses all day. Although the champion of electric cars has seen the future in other sectors, in the case of leaving the physical world to go to the virtual one, he does not see great returns.

Elon Musk does not usually comment without a clear interest behind

Elon Musk turns to the topics that virtual reality has been seeding for years. The dizziness caused by the first versions of the glasses and a phrase that could well be from a mother: sitting near the screen is bad. “It will ruin your view, right? And now we have the television literally right here (in the face). Is that good for you? “He explains.

In any case, Elon Musk does not usually comment without a clear interest behind it. At the same time that he gave his opinion on the metaverse and the little success it will have, put Neuralink on the table. On top of Zuckerberg’s idea, brain chip implantation is a safe bet.

“In the long term, a sophisticated Neuralink could fully bring it to virtual reality. I think we are far from disappearing into the metaverse, this sounds like a kind of buzzword, “he explains.

Launched in August 2020, Elon Musk’s nanotechnology company has a very specific goal: chips that help us not forget our memories. A project that he has already taught in monkeys and pig; in April of this same year he showed the first video in which an ape could be seen playing Pong via mind control. This same project has the intention and the firm objective of beginning to implant them in humans throughout 2022. Perhaps a very optimistic date considering the traditional failure of the promises of Elon Musk regarding schedules.

Be that as it may, these remarks against the metaverse – Mark Zuckerberg’s current obsession – point to an interesting 2022. If 2021 says goodbye with the buzzword, next year augurs a great battle between both characters. Perhaps along the lines of what Elon Musk himself maintains with Jeff Bezos in his race for space conquest.