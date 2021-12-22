Elon Musk reveals what will be the highest paid profession of the future

The South African Billionaire Elon musk (50 years old), founder of Spacex and CEO of Tesla, is usually news every time he speaks, and this time the tycoon has given his vision of the future about what will be the highest paid profession in the next years. In fact, the entrepreneur born in Pretoria was very clear: all that work that has to do with artificial intelligence.

What’s more, Elon Musk has pointed out that major developments in this technology (artificial intelligence) could lead to the end of many jobs in the future. “Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless”, said the South African at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Elon Musk predicts what will be the highest-paid profession in the world in the coming years Other sources

Therefore, the tycoon recommended young people to study engineering, although he pointed out that AI (Artificial Intelligence) could write its own software in the future.

Elon Musk also indicated at the conference that companies focused on human interaction They will also have a future, even in a job landscape that is constantly evolving. “People fundamentally enjoy interacting with other people. If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, that’s probably a good approach.”