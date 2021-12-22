Elon Musk warns of “greatest threat” to modern civilization

The businessman criticized the limitations that are imposed to make humor and, to what he considers, a political education agenda.

The executive director of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, participated in an interview in which he referred to what is the “greatest threat” for modern civilization, a problem that he linked with the limitations to make humor and political education.

When speaking with comedian Dave Chappelle on the satirical podcast The Babylon Bee, the businessman assured that the “waking mind virus” it is “possibly one of the greatest threats to modern civilization”, referring to an agenda that seeks to correct certain behaviors in society.

As he said, this awakening of conscience “is divisive, exclusive and hateful “ and provides “a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in a false virtue “.

In that sense, Musk criticized the program ‘Saturday Night Show’. “Many of his episodes are a kind of moral lesson on why we are bad human beings instead of comedy,” he explained and questioned that humor was not made with “the left.”

The tycoon analyzed if these types of programs are a “propaganda element” of morals and politics or if they are “trying to push in a particular direction.”

“Do we want a humorless society that is simply riddled with condemnation and hatred?” The Tesla CEO asked, stressing that consciousness-raising “basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not great.”