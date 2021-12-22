Embraer’s “flying cars” subsidiary to go public in New York

Eve the subsidiary of Brazilian aeronautics Embraer developing “flying cars” announced on Tuesday that it will go on sale NYSE through a “SPAC”, which includes its merger with the US firm Zanite.

Stock market falls and dollar reaches record after victory of leftist Boric in Chile Read more

Eve said in a statement that it has entered into a “definitive business combination agreement” with Zanite, which presents itself as a Special Purpose Purchasing Company (SPAC), also known as “blank check” companies. .

A SPAC is a company that goes public with the objective of raising capital to buy or merge with another company, a formula that has gained popularity on Wall Street over the traditional initial public offering of shares.

If the operation is completed, Zanite will be renamed Eve Holding and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Embraer will remain as the majority shareholder, with a stake of “approximately 82%” in Eve Holding, according to the note.

The new company will have “$ 512 million” in cash and an estimated equity value of “approximately $ 2.9 billion,” the statement added.

South Korea starts tests with flying taxis Read more

The business combination has already been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Zanite and Embraer, and is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2022, which will also depend on the authorization of the relevant regulatory bodies.

“With this business combination, Eve will be very well positioned to become one of the main players in the sector,” Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes said in the statement.

Eve is the urban air mobility company created by Embraer and develops the manufacture of a model of vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle (“eVTOL”, for its acronym in English), the so-called “flying cars”.

The Embraer subsidiary said in the note that, so far, it has received orders for “flying cars” from 17 clients, representing a potential portfolio of 1,735 vehicles, valued at about 5,200 million dollars.