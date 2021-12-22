Emily in Paris Season 2 ONLINE via Netflix: release date and time and how to watch the new episodes of Emily in Paris | Lily Collins | Series | FAME

After more than a year, Darren Star returns with the second season of “Emily in Paris”To resolve all the unfinished stories left by the first installment, including the love triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Camille.

Obviously, Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, as does Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien). ), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Also joining the cast are Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

The second season of “Emily in Paris“It will have ten episodes and this time the protagonist will have to make” some surprisingly difficult decisions. Not everything will be what it seems. It’s always about challenging your American worldview. We have a lot of forks in the road and places to go, ”Star told ‘E! News’.

Gabriel and Emily in the rain in a scene from the second season of “Emily in Paris” (Photo: Netflix)

HOW AND WHAT TIME TO SEE SEASON 2 OF “EMILY IN PARIS”?

The second season of “Emily in Paris”Will premiere this Wednesday, December 22 at Netflix. At the following times by country:

Mexico: 02:00 am.

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 03:00 am.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 04:00 am.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 05:00 am.

Spain: 09:00 am.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 2 OF “EMILY IN PARIS”?

Will Emily go with Mathieu to Saint Tropez? Will Camille find out what happened between Emily and Gabriel? Will Gabriel go back to Camile or will he choose Emily? What does Camille want to talk to Emily about? Will Sylvie and Antoine get back together? These are some of the questions that the new batch of chapters of “Emily in ParisMust answer.

According to the official synopsis of Netflix, “now that she is more settled in Paris, Emily is doing better and better in the city, although she is still adjusting to French customs. After being involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend, she is determined to focus on her job, which is getting more complicated every day. In French class, Emily meets an expat who makes her very nervous, but also piques her curiosity”.