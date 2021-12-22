Eric Chávez to the Yankees coaches group

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees completed manager Aaron Boone’s coaching staff for 2022, including the additions of the hitting coach, and first- and third-base coaches.
Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza, bench coach; Pitching coach Matt Blake and catch coordinator Tanner Swanson are back for their third season with the team.
Meanwhile, bullpen coach Mike Harkey is returning for his thirteenth year, the team reported Tuesday. The new staff members are Dillon Lawson, hitting coach; assistant coaches Eric Chávez and Casey Dykes; Luis Rojas, coach of third base and outfield; Travis Chapman, first base and infield coach, and Desi Druschel, pitching assistant.
New York fired hitting coach Marcus Thames; Third base coach Phil Nevin and hitting coach PJ Pilittere after going 92-70 and losing the wild card game to Boston. Reggie Willits, first base coach, left the team to coach at the University of Oklahoma.
Lawson, 36, was promoted after three years as New York’s minor league hitting coordinator. He will be assisted on the offensive side by Chávez and Dykes. Chávez, 44, has 17 seasons of experience in the majors and spent the last five as a special assistant with the Los Angeles Angels.
Dykes, 31, was the hitting coach at Triple A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre last season.
Rojas was fired by the Mets in October after two chaotic seasons as manager. At 40, he spent 16 seasons with the Mets organization. He was replaced in Queens by Buck Showalter, who was introduced to the press on Tuesday.
Chapman enters his 10th season with the Yankees. His most recent position at age 43 was as minor league infielder coordinator in New York.
Druschel, 46, has spent the past three seasons as the manager of pitching development.