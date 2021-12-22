Ethereum whales that buy Shiba Inu can only pull the cart so far, unless….

For Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin on the market, the last 50 days have been quite difficult. The alt lost more than 60% in price. In the last 24 hours, the asset registered the lowest price since October 23, since it was trading at $ 0.00002824 in the last hours of December 20.

However, with Bitcoin making a move above $ 48K, the Shiba price gained traction noting gains close to 10% at the time of writing. In fact, before the sudden profits, once again an ETH whale bought $ 50,000,000 in SHIB feeding SHIB to the moon narratives.

So will the barking get louder?

The price of the coin is down 61.42% since its late October ATH. However, certain developments taking place in the Shiba Inu ecosystem have managed to keep the currency’s relevance afloat. RecentlyShibaSwap developer Eric M even gave an update on the progress of Shib’s layer 2 solution, Shibarium, stating that it will be released soon.

Also, SHIBA tokens have been burned frequently. This mechanism, to some extent, has the potential to drive up the price of the asset in the future. Shiba Inu’s combustion mechanism led to a total of 410,299,323,623,191 SHIB tokens or 41.02993% of the supply to burn from the initial supply of a quadrillion.

While this has all been a good effort to keep SHIB relevant, the dog’s coin will need more than just this.

Shiba doesn’t have pet lovers?

Over the past few weeks, high-risk, high-potential asset classes like meme coins have seen a drop in price and popularity as the market became more volatile. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and other Dogekillers have suffered as the market’s intention to de-risk their portfolios increased.

Nonetheless, with ETH whales buying SHIB and amid speculation that Robinhood will list Shiba Inu in April 2022, the coin could experience some price bounce.

WhaleStats, however, presented that most of the whales that currently own Shiba Inu bought it at a much higher price than today. Therefore, it results in significant losses for these whales. Also, when looking at the global money inflow and outflow for SHIB, it could be seen that 569.52k addresses or 54.72% of the addresses were either In the Money or profitable at the $ 0.000032 price level. In particular, 366.23k addresses or 35.19% were out of money or facing losses.

SHIB ownership stats, on the other hand, were still troubling with very few SHIB HODLers. In fact, SHIB reached 1,000,000 forks by the end of November, the rise in HODLers could be key to SHIB’s growth as this cohort has disappeared from the scene as cruise ships and merchants dominate.

However, on the bright side, with a pump in price, SHIB’s trading activity for the last 24 hours on Coinbase is 67% buy and 33% sell. Nonetheless, SHIB’s low active addresses and network growth still stand in the way of the coin gaining relevance.

However, in the short term, a retail-backed rally could help SHIB’s price pump despite metrics on the chain presenting a less active network.

