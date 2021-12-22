Eugenio Derbez gives tender piano lessons to Aitana and Kailani in anticipation of Christmas

Eugenio Derbez starred in a tender scene with his youngest daughter, Aitanaas well as with her little granddaughter, Kailani, daughter of his firstborn Aislinn derbezWell, the three of them appeared playing the piano.

In the scene captured by the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez you can see how the actor plays the piano, while Aitana follows him Y Kailani tries do the same, which caused tenderness among netizens.

Eugenio Derbez with Aitana and Kailani.

Eugenio Derbez spends time with the smallest of his family

In full Christmas eve, the 60-year-old actor once again demonstrated the great bond and love he has for his youngest daughter, 7-year-old Aitana, as well as his (so far) only granddaughter, 3-year-old Kailani, fruit of the relationship between Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

According to some statements by Eugenio Derbez, the actor perfected what little he knew how to play the piano, thanks to his recent film “CODA: Signs of the heart”, in which he plays a music teacher.

Also, this is not the first time Aitana appears playing the pianoWell, a few months ago his mother Alessandra Rosaldo shared a video of her demonstrating the talent that she carries in her veins in front of the instrument.