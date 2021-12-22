European Union approves Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance

A few months ago we informed you of the purchase of Nuance by Microsoft for 19 billion dollars. It seems that Microsoft’s second largest purchase in its history is following the legal channels. Now, it would have passed its biggest legal hurdle by getting approval from the European Union, after having passed that of the United States.

European Union approves Microsoft’s purchase of Nuance

The purchase that Microsoft is finalizing is the technology Nuance. This will strengthen the technology giant Redmond’s capabilities in speech recognition. Also giving you greater influence in the healthcare market, where Nuance has a strong presence. Microsoft will pay $ 56 a share for Nuance, a 23% premium over the company’s closing price last Friday. The transaction includes Nuance’s net debt.

Nuance is best known for its software Dragon, which uses Deep Learning to transcribe speech and improves its accuracy over time by adapting to the user’s voice. Nuance has licensed this technology for many services and applications, including the most famous, Apple’s Siri digital assistant.

The acquisition of Nuance by $ 19.7 billion is the second largest of Microsoft, behind the 2016 purchase of LinkedIn for $ 26 billion. Speech recognition technology is booming and improving rapidly. Thanks to this, the opportunities for its use continue to grow and Microsoft enters even more with the current acquisition.

It should be remembered that Microsoft relies on business software and business solutions. For this reason, improving its transcription services and obtaining a strong presence in the medical market is something very interesting for the Redmond giant. The company could integrate Nuance technology into its current software, such as Teams, or offer it independently as part of its Azure cloud business. In addition, you can offer Nuance solutions within Microsoft Azure options for healthcare.