Fabián Bustos renews for one more season with Barcelona SC | National Championship | sports

The Argentine coach achieved a national championship (2020) and the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with the Canaries (2021).

The cycle continues. Barcelona Sporting Club made official this Tuesday the renewal of Fabián Bustos as its technical director for 2022, in which he will face LigaPro, Copa Libertadores and Copa Ecuador. The Argentine, two-time Ecuadorian soccer champion (2019-2020), will thus complete his third season at the helm of the Canarian team, with which he has won a national title in 2020 after beating Liga (Q) at the Rodrigo Paz stadium and in 2021 reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

However, Bustos remains in Barcelona with a different coaching staff.

“Barcelona Sporting Club has reached an agreement with coach Fabián Bustos, to renew for one more season as technical director of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

In turn, he adds: “The Argentine strategist will continue to have professionals Marco Conenna (physical trainer), Carlos Caicedo (goalkeeper trainer) and Jonathan Mejía (video analyst) in his coaching staff.”

Lucas Ochandorena, former field assistant at Deportivo Cuenca with Guillermo Duró, and Segundo Alejandro Castillo, former Ecuadorian soccer player, join the Bustos work team to perform the functions of technical assistants. The yellows also announced the departure of Rolando Azas.

“We want to thank coach Rolando Azas, who was an important part of the group during these last two seasons as technical assistant, for his professionalism, dedication and love always shown towards our institution,” the letter concluded.

As Barcelona coach, Bustos has directed 88 games in which he has achieved 44 victories, 20 draws and 24 defeats (57.57%) of effectiveness. In addition, under his direction, the yellows became the first team to pass the three previous rounds of the Copa Libertadores and access the group stage in 2020. (D)