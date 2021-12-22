FDA Authorizes Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pill

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Wednesday the first pill against COVID-19, a drug from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that can be taken at home to avoid the worst effects of the virus.

The Paxlovid drug is a faster and cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, although initial supplies will be extremely limited. All previously licensed drugs for the disease require an IV or injection.

An antiviral pill from the pharmaceutical company Merck is also expected to obtain authorization soon. However, Pfizer’s drug is likely to be the preferred choice due to its mild side effects and superior efficacy, including a nearly 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to develop serious illness.

“The efficacy is high, the side effects are low and it is oral. Check all the boxes, “said Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic. “You’re seeing a 90% lower risk of hospitalization and death in a high-risk group, that’s amazing.”

The FDA cleared Pfizer’s drug for adults and children 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms. In addition, it includes the elderly and those with diseases such as obesity and heart disease. Children eligible for the drug must weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms).

The Pfizer and Merck tablets are expected to be effective against the omicron variant because they do not target the spike protein where most of the mutations of concern reside.

The Pfizer pill comes with its own challenges. Patients will need a positive COVID-19 test to get a prescription. And Paxlovid has only been shown to work if given within five days of symptoms onset. With testing supplies depleted, experts worry that it may be unrealistic for patients to self-diagnose, get tested, see a doctor, and pick up a prescription within that narrow range.

“If you get out of that window of time, I expect the effectiveness of this drug to decrease,” said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University.

The FDA based its decision on the company’s results from a 2,250-patient clinical trial that showed the pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% when administered to people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 within three days. to symptoms. Less than 1% of the patients taking the drug were hospitalized, and none died at the end of the 30-day study period, compared with 6.5% of the hospitalized patients in the group that received a dummy pill, which included nine deaths.

Pfizer’s drug is part of a family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme that viruses need to multiply in the human body.

The United States will pay about $ 500 for each course of Pfizer’s treatment, which consists of three pills taken twice a day for five days. Two of the pills are Paxlovid and the third is a different antiviral that helps increase levels of the main drug in the body.