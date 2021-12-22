FDA clears Pfizer pill against COVID-19

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Wednesday the first pill against COVID-19 to be used in the United States, and it is a drug developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The drug Paxlovid, according to studies, reduces the suffering of severe symptoms of the virus.

The FDA announced its decision in a press release and specified that the pill can be used in adults and ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.

Pfizer anticipated that initial supplies of its drug will be extremely limited. Until today, all drugs previously authorized to combat COVID-19 required an intravenous line or an injection.

In addition to the pill developed by Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company is expected to soon Merck Get an authorization for your pill.

Nevertheless, Pfizer’s drug could be the preferred choice because of its mild side effects and superior efficacy, including a nearly 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to develop serious illness.

The pills from Pfizer and Merck are expected to be effective against omicron because they do not target the spike protein where most of the worrying mutations of the variant reside.