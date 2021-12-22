Fernanda Castro, daughter of Angélica Rivera, tests positive for covid, does a live and is criticized for her underarms without waxing

Fernanda Castro, daughter of Angélica Rivera and José Alberto “Güero” Castro, announced that she tested positive for covid-19 and that she is isolated and in quarantine a few days after celebrating Christmas. She is in the city of Boston, the city where she lives because she studies music there, from where she did a live through her Instagram account.

The 22-year-old did a round of questions and answers with her followers. To invite this one, he uploaded an Instagram story in which he commented: “Hello, here to give you a report of the planet I live on, i have covid, i feel fine, i’m fine, i’m bored, so i’m going to be all day answering questions”. Without specifying when he was infected or when his quarantine ends, he did say that he was infected at university and that he hopes to test negative in his next test so he can be reunited with his family in Miami for Christmas. “I’m seeing if I do a test before, to see if it comes out negative, and if not, we will do a Zoom and play.”

In her Instagrma account, Sofía Castro’s sister wrote: “Mentally here and not with covid”, accompanying the message with a couple of photos of her with the sea of ​​Puerto Vallarta in the background.

The controversy over his armpits

In the same live, Fernanda Castro was asked since when she has not waxed her armpits, to which she replied that since August, raising one of her arms to show that part of her body. When they insisted on aesthetics and hygiene, Fernanda was upset: “Leave me alone, dude, look at yours. Better look at something else, dude, there are more crappy people with shaved armpits.”

And he added: “Serious question, they tell me a lot about aesthetics … aesthetics? It’s worth mothers, because I look how I feel, pretty. Second, hygiene? Most of the men on this planet have hair on the armpit, not just in the armpit, almost all over the body … are they therefore dirty?, therefore they have no hygiene? “.

Here you can see the moment when he talks about underarm waxing: