Joan B. Soriano and Julio Ancochea.

International experts led by Joan B. Soriano, epidemiologist at the Pneumology Service of the University Hospital of La Princesa and researcher of Cybers (Center for Biomedical Research Network in Respiratory Diseases) have published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, the one with the greatest impact on infectious diseases, First definition of persistent covid.

This definition is the result of a Delphi process, led from Geneva by the WHO Covid-19 Committee in which 265 patients, their caregivers and specialists of this new disorder have participated, which is estimated to it can affect up to 16 percent of people who have survived acute Covid-19.

The consensus of all of them has determined as a definition that Persistent Covid is the condition that occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, generally 3 months after the start, with symptoms lasting at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. Common symptoms include, but are not limited to, fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction, and generally have an impact on daily functioning. Symptoms can be new onset after initial recovery from an acute episode of Covid-19 or persist from the initial illness. Symptoms can also fluctuate or relapse over time

The Delphi method It is a structured communication technique, developed as a systematic and interactive consensus method, combining the opinions of patients, their clinicians, basic scientists, managers and other experts. Delphi was previously used to derive the first definitions of AIDS, post-ICU syndrome, and other new diseases.

“It is probable that the time thresholds and the groupings of symptoms will change as the knowledge about this new disease and its sequelae increases”, indicates Soriano

“This is a definition of consensus, too long as a description and perhaps another is required for the children, “says Soriano,” but it is a first step in the right direction. It was an intense seven months in Geneva, but a privilege to be able to participate in the development of this initiative that included patients, their representatives and caregivers, and colleagues from Primary care and other specialties from Spain and 50 other countries “-.

However, adds Soriano, “it is likely that the time thresholds and the groupings of symptoms will change as knowledge about this new disease and its sequelae increases. However, having agreed on a first definition, provides a basis for ongoing clinical studies and trials, and a better exploration of its mechanisms, risk factors, and therapies.

Patient fight for persistent covid to be recognized

Silvia Guerrero placeholder image, a patient with Persistent Covid, coordinator of the Long Covid ACTS research group and one of those affected who participated in the Delphi method surveys, comments that the disease Long Covid has mobilized patients around the world to promote the recognition and participatory research of this new entity.

WHO has recognized the importance of patient participation and has recommended enhancing these synergies. As patients, we have actively participated in the elaboration of the Delphi consensus from which this article has derived. We welcome the progress that has been made in defining the disease, despite not fully agreeing on the terminology, considering Long Covid more adjusted. This first definition is indispensable for advancement in knowledge of this new entity ”.

Another participant in the WHO expert panel, Pilar Rodríguez-Ledo, Primary Care physician in the city of Lugo and co-author of the guide for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) of Persistent Covid together with 52 other scientific and medical societies, reason that: “We are witnessing an unprecedented event, the result of another challenge in this pandemic: the need to agree on the definition of an emerging pathology, which requires the collaboration of all Those of us who are involved in your care and who, in the absence of evidence, should resort to this Delphi consensus to standardize some minimums that allow us to advance in the assistance provided and in the much-needed research. This definition is a good reflection of a performance based on consensus, the collaboration and shared care that must constitute the bases of the approach of this entity, walking together, affected and professionals, with the same objective of advancing in favor of generating and disseminating knowledge ”.

Post-Covid consultation with 700 patients under follow-up

The Pneumology Service of the Hospital Universitario de La Princesa, directed by Julio Ancochea Bermúdez, aware of the consequences that Covid-19 causes, since June 2020 has had a consultation called Post-Covid Consultation, in which more than 700 patients with sequelae of the disease are periodically monitored. These patients had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit or the Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit (UCRI) and they had to be discharged with a regimen of home respiratory oxygen therapy. It can be said that 30 percent of them have persistent Covid.