Former Real Spain players analyze key points to go back to Olimpia in the final

2021-12-21

In Real España there is talk of a comeback. They believe that the 2-0 It is a result that does not sentence the final. The cadre knows that Olympia is a team with a fang in finals, but the Morazán It is a favorable setting to seek the feat and some former players reveal the keys to achieve it. Gilberto Yearwood, one of the best midfielders that Honduran football has given birth and who came out of the ranks of Real Spain, explains that apparently in Tegucigalpa, a change must be made in the emotional issue, knowing how to understand that there will be no tomorrow. "To turn this result around, you have to have conviction, believe them in their own individual capacity as well as the collective one. That is a very important factor, "begins the coach and former soccer player from Samped, Yearwood.

Real Spain came out timid in Tegucigalpa, he never pressured the rival and now he must change the approach: “They don’t have to repeat this situation, there they were a team that did not have even the minimum of aggressiveness with the rival team … as such, it did not give the impression that they were playing a final ”, says Vikingo, former player of Valladolid in Spain. To close, Gilberto finishes it off: “I believe that Olimpia will not loosen up, it will enter with all the conceptualization it requires and the situation emanates because it already has half a glass in its bag. Before the ball rolls, they will already have their rival studied ”, he commented. VILLEGAS REQUESTS DEFENSIVE CHANGES Jaime Enrique Villegas, former captain of that glorious team with which he won four titles (three-time championship 1974-1975-1976 and 1980), considers that Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez he must make changes in the defensive zone, as it was one of his weak points in the first leg. Villegas Roura knows the machine very in depth, as he was a player and sports director until three years ago. He recommends looking for a goal early but without losing order because it can turn against everything.