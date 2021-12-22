Fox cancels New York year’s farewell show

The accelerated spread of the new variant omicron caused a major new cancellation. Tuesday night, the television network Fox announced that he canceled the year’s farewell show that was scheduled to broadcast from New York, with the presenters Ken jeong Y Joel mchale.

“While we rely on the health and safety protocols of ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 ′, the recent speed of spread of omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards“Said the chain in a press release.

“We will not continue with Fox’s’ Toast & Roast 2022 ′ in New York. The health and safety of our cast and staff has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on Fox will be announced in the coming days, “they added in the letter. The Fox show featured performances by artists and groups such as Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink Y Trace Adkins, among others.

This news was released two days after Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City, expressed uncertainty about whether the traditional festivities that take place annually in Times Square should go ahead as planned. In fact, the mayor indicated in a press conference that he would make a decision before Christmas.

“Certainly we are seeing the new challenges we face, but this is an event where everyone is vaccinated and it is outdoors, and those are two favorable factors. We are also considering that there are other ways that we can approach it, even with the current rules, that could help make it even stronger, so there is an ongoing discussion. We will have a final decision on what we can do before Christmas, for sure.”. Several major cities, such as Los Angeles and Seattle, have already canceled major events planned on Christmas Day and as a farewell to the year.

New Years in the T-Mobile District

Recently, Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Convention District Authority, assured El Nuevo Día that the end of the year event called “Puerto Rico for the world” continues, like the transmission of the special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” of the chain ABC, from the entertainment center T-Mobile District.

This event will continue to target the same number of 10,000 people, but the area has been expanded to allow greater distance between attendees., who must wear a mask at all times. It will have three entries and at the first check point, attendees will have to show evidence of vaccines and a negative test, carried out in a period of 48 hours.