Francisco Javier Muñiz: A life dedicated to medicine, science and idealism

By Brigadier General Sergio Maldonado, Member of the Argentine Institute of Military History.

The 9,000 men of Lieutenant General John Withelocke assault Buenos Aires on July 5, 1807. Among the defenders of the city, forming part of the Andalusian Regiment, was a 12-year-old boy named Francisco Javier Muñiz. This young man participates in the hard fighting in the streets surrounding the Miserere corrals and is wounded in the leg by an enemy bullet. His first medical attention is received in the convent of San Francisco, where they manage to extract the projectile. His recovery, after the victory over the English, would be made in the care of his parents, in their payments on the Costa del Monte Grande (today San Isidro, province of Buenos Aires).

His passions, from a young age, were the arms race, literature and science. That is to say, in his plans it was always to be a soldier, writer and researcher. At that time, Dr. Cosme Argerich, who had already treated the wounded during the English invasions, had been one of the promoters of the creation of the Military Medical Institute, which the young Muñiz joined in 1814, along with nine other students, to start a six-year study program. The last exams were taken in 1822, when this institute was already part of an even larger organization: the University of Buenos Aires.

At the beginning of 1825, we find him as a surgeon of the Canton de la Guardia de Chascomús, which, together with Colonel Juan Lavalle’s Cuirassier Regiment of Buenos Aires, had the mission of protecting the area from the attacks of the aboriginal peoples on the existing settlements. His work as a doctor was carried out with everyone who needed attention, regardless of whether they were friends or enemies. In his spare time, and as a paleontologist, he was dedicated to the search for fossil remains, and he came to find, on the shores of the Chascomús lagoon, a glyptodon and a large armadillo, a species that was not known until then.

After a period of medical practice and study of natural sciences, he was called back to join the ranks of the Army, this time as a chief surgeon and with the hierarchy of lieutenant colonel, to join the Army that would face the Empire of Brazil. Participate in all actions. In one of them, Ombú’s victory, General Alvear himself, who was the commander, congratulates him on the way in which he had organized and used the 32 covered four-wheeled wagons that made up the field hospital. But it will be in the battle of Ituzaingó in which everything done so far is put to the test. The triumph of Argentine arms had its price in blood: 147 dead and 256 wounded. The latter crowded the medical carts, and more places for treating the wounded had to be improvised. There were three days in which all the medical personnel did not rest a minute to relieve the wounded on the battlefield. This earned him recognition, reflected in the delivery of the “Cordones y Laureles de Ituzaingó”, in addition to the coat of arms of the Republic.

In September 1828, he married Ramona Bastarte. He is appointed a police doctor of the Villa de Luján, the place where he would spend 20 years. There, he would be in charge of applying the smallpox vaccine to the entire department: some 6,000 residents in total. In various businesses in Luján, he had these posters put up: “To all the residents of the department. Those who suffer from smallpox or scarlet fever can contact Doctor Francisco Muñiz, from Villa de Luján, who will attend to them and will also deliver the medicines they need, free of charge ”. Such was the altruistic and supportive spirit of Muñiz. In Luján, her eight children would be born, this being a very happy time at the family level.

He was always very active as a student. He managed to graduate as a doctor of medicine and received awards and distinctions from national and foreign institutions. However, he never let go of his passion for literature and paleontology, and he always found bones “here and there” to be cataloged and studied.

At the age of 53, he returned to Buenos Aires, and dabbled in politics, at the same time as he dedicated himself to teaching medicine. He also arrived just to participate in another decisive battle in national life: that of Caseros, on February 3, 1852. He would be on the side of General Rosas, defending the capital, which fell together with his government.

He is still active in politics (he would be a national deputy and a provincial senator). Later, as “self-summoned” through a letter he sent to General Miter, he offered himself as an Army surgeon to be part of the Buenos Aires forces that would oppose Urquiza. He was close to his 64th birthday. As the main surgeon of the Army in Operations, he would participate in the battle of Cepeda, on October 23, 1859. General Urquiza’s experienced cavalry decides the battle, putting the porteños to flight, leaving about 100 dead on the battlefield. The injured are many, all of them assisted by Muñiz, his doctors and nurses.

But his participation as a military man was not over yet. When the war of the Triple Alliance broke out, in 1865, he offered his services again as a military doctor. By then he was 70 years old. Upon his arrival at Paso de los Libres, he was received by General Miter himself, who appoints him a surgeon, passing to the healing room where the wounded in combat were crowded. Among other actions, Muñiz drew up a medical plan to improve hygiene and food conditions for the troops, thereby reducing the diseases that affected the soldiers so much.

He takes part in various combats and battles, including that of Curupaytí, on September 22, 1866, an opportunity in which he must classify and assist combatants mutilated by shrapnel and Paraguayan rifle fire. It will be in this action that his son Javier Francisco falls, who was part of the national ranks. While in Corrientes, he learns of the death from illness of his beloved wife.

Already retired to private life in Buenos Aires, the yellow fever epidemic arrives. The city at that time had about 200,000 inhabitants (the 1869 census had recorded that the province of Buenos Aires had 495,107 inhabitants, of which 187,346 lived in the capital city). In just one year, some 14,000 people died. The hospitals had their capacities fulfilled. Many left the city with the intention of getting away from this disease, one of the first symptoms of which was a kind of black vomit. Being in a country house on the outskirts, Muñiz, who held the rank of colonel, assists a young man whose family had recently perished from yellow fever, and he becomes infected. He died on April 8, 1871, at the age of 75. His remains rest in the Recoleta cemetery.

The Hospital for Infectious Diseases of the city of Buenos Aires has been named after him since 1904, perhaps the best tribute that could be paid to this man whose passion for the military, medicine, research and civic duty took him so much through fields battle as for fossil deposits, classrooms and even political benches. Without a doubt and above all, we see in Colonel Muñiz a man of action, generous and supportive, to such an extent that his death honored the Hippocratic oath of every doctor.

