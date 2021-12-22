Giulia, the car that combines engineering and passion

The Alfa Romeo Giulia combines technology, comfort and design, achieving a high-flying sports saloon

Speeding up an Alfa Romeo Giulia generates two sensations in the body. One is felt in the hands and back, the other in the ears. And both are combined to make it a magical experience, because the feeling of sink into the armchair is exciting in itself, and to hear the combination of the 200 hp 4-cylinder turbo engine with direct fuel injection which, although it may not seem, is perceived aurally, generate a sound that can only be associated with the highest performance. But putting both sensations together, the driver can do nothing but enjoy.

Elegant and sporty interior, the Alfa Romeo fingerprint

So it is no accident that Alfa Romeo Giulia have collected so many awards. But of all of them, those of the German magazines stand out Sport Auto Y Auto Motor und Sport, both choosing it Car of the year in the last elections. Germany’s sports saloon market is the largest in the world, and standing out there, shows the character of the car for the most demanding consumers.

Style and design are the fingerprints of Alfa RomeoBut the new Giulia has equipment and technology that make it even stronger.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, winner of awards in design, safety and technology

There are three driving modes well distinguished from each other. The system is called DNA and has a mode Normal, one more ecological and efficient called All Wheather, and the long-awaited sports mode called Dynamic. In this mode, the car arrives at 230 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds, thanks to your 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Driving position is an ideal complementary part, with a anatomical leather armchair that allows a electrical regulation combined with mirrors, and the option to do the manual shifting with two levers located behind the wheel, as in the Formula 1 cars.

The car’s behavior is stable and safe, even under the high demand of sporty driving.

The behavior of the car is stable and safe, even in the face of the high demand of a sporty driving. An intelligent distribution of weights and the rear wheel drive they are essential to achieve it. To these characteristics are added the electronic driver assistance systems that has developed and patented Alfa Romeo, that combine brakes and suspension to make maneuvers safer.

The new Giulia has obtained 5 Euro NCAP stars, this means having achieved the highest possible score in safety

The new Giulia earned 5 Euro NCAP stars, this means having achieved highest possible safety score that grants the European New Car Assessment Program, (European New Car Evaluation Program). And to achieve it, beyond its design and deformable structures for impacts, has driver assistance systems. These are the Forward collision warning, Autonomous emergency brake, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Crossing Detection that warns if an obstacle moves behind the car when it is in reverse.

Alfa Giulia

At the service of comfort, Alfa Romeo Giulia is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, with a smart integration both for the use of multimedia, such as maps or search engine, which ensures greater attention to handling. The panoramic roof, ends by completing a scene of pleasure for the occupants, which thanks to a smooth suspension and 17-inch wheels, they do not even perceive the friction of the tires on the asphalt.

KEEP READING

A car as the star of the world premiere of “Matrix Resurrections”

A woman gave birth in a Tesla that was driving autonomously to the hospital

The rally’s most iconic “thoroughbred” car already has its electric heir