Gold from Venezuela: the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom partially agrees with Guaidó but does not define who controls the bullion in the Bank of England

Image source, Reuters

Caption,

The government of Nicolás Maduro claims that the Central Bank of Venezuela must manage the gold in the Bank of England.

The long-standing legal dispute in the UK over who controls the more than $ 1 billion in gold deposited by Venezuela with the Bank of England is progressing, but remains undefined.

This Monday, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom partially ruled in favor of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who had appealed to the high court in the dispute over whether it is he or the president Nicolas Maduro who should control the gold deposited in London.

The Supreme Court agreed with Guaidó because it affirms that the British government’s recognition that the opponent is the interim president is “clear and unequivocal” and therefore admitted the appeal after the decision of a lower court.

According to the high court, British courts are obliged to accept that the British government does not recognize Maduro as president.

