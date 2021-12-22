Gold from Venezuela: the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom partially agrees with Guaidó but does not define who controls the bullion in the Bank of England

Drafting

BBC News World

6 hours

Image source, Reuters Caption, The government of Nicolás Maduro claims that the Central Bank of Venezuela must manage the gold in the Bank of England.

The long-standing legal dispute in the UK over who controls the more than $ 1 billion in gold deposited by Venezuela with the Bank of England is progressing, but remains undefined.

This Monday, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom partially ruled in favor of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who had appealed to the high court in the dispute over whether it is he or the president Nicolas Maduro who should control the gold deposited in London.

The Supreme Court agreed with Guaidó because it affirms that the British government’s recognition that the opponent is the interim president is “clear and unequivocal” and therefore admitted the appeal after the decision of a lower court.

According to the high court, British courts are obliged to accept that the British government does not recognize Maduro as president.

However, the Supreme Court assures that it is now necessary for a commercial court to consider the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ), which affirms that the so-called transitional statute on which Guaidó’s leadership is based is null.

And at the same time, the British commercial court will have to define if Guaidó has been recognized as head of state by the British government or if he has also been recognized as head of government.

The Venezuelan opposition affirms that the TSJ acts under the dictates of Maduro.

The government of the United Kingdom has recognized Guaidó as interim president since he was proclaimed as such in January 2019. Maduro won a presidential election in 2018 that the opposition and dozens of countries consider illegitimate.

In January 2019, Guaidó was the president of the National Assembly (Parliament) and justified his decision to proclaim himself interim president by virtue of certain articles of the Constitution.

However, Maduro continues to occupy the Miraflores Palace in Caracas and holds power and control of the territory.

But now it seeks to have it also on the gold deposited in the Bank of England as well as other Venezuelan assets abroad.

Both Maduro and Guaidó appointed boards of directors of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and both boards have issued conflicting instructions on gold reserves in London.

Maduro’s BCV denounced the Bank of England in May 2020 to regain control of gold. He says he wants to sell it to finance the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and help a health system affected by years of serious economic crisis in the country.

The Bank of England refused to release the gold as the British government supports Guaidó in his actions due to the alleged illegitimacy of Maduro after the 2018 elections.

The Venezuelan opposition assures that Maduro wants to use the money to pay his international allies, something that the president’s lawyers deny.

Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the Maduro BCV board, said on Monday: “Our client wishes to continue with the case to demonstrate that the Caracas BCV board is the only validly appointed authority to manage Venezuela’s assets abroad in the interest of the Venezuelan people “.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Juan Guaidó asked the Bank of England at the beginning of 2019 not to return the gold to the BCV.

Maduro’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the decision was “surprising and irrational” and that it is part of a plan by the British government and the “impostor” Guaidó to rob the Venezuelan people.

Guaidó, for his part, celebrated the ruling and said that he will continue to dedicate himself to his “constitutional work to protect the assets of the Republic for future generations.”