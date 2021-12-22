Gómez Casanova explains relationship in Antipulpo case

At the mention of the former director of Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), Victor Gomez Casanova in the accusatory file of the Public ministry against those involved in a network called Operation Antipulpo, the former official defends himself against the accusations and explains his relationship with a company involved in the corruption network.

He assured that during the four years that he led the institution, the then President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, never asked favors for himself or for anyone in his family.

“Neither Mr. Alexis Medina nor any of his relatives, never Danilo Medina, being president of the Republic, called me to ask me to give any kind of facility to any person who was a relative of him,” he said during a call made to the program El Zol de la Mañana.

According to the Public Ministry document, a product of influence peddling allegedly exercised by Alexis Medina, he got Gómez Casanova, in his capacity as director at Apordom, to help him locate a port for the landing of merchandise from Sammy Sosa’s company.

“The Public Ministry, as a result of the evidence it has been able to gather in the investigation, has managed to establish that citizen Samuel Peralta Sosa, better known as Sammy Sosa, had an interest in entering the asphalt business (AC-30) and effectively brought the Dominican Republic the ship Iver Agile, from the port of Gilbratar. Given the inconveniences arising from the difficulties in obtaining a port, they turn to the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, whom he knew of political activities in which they had participated together, he also knew that the accused was using his status as brother of the then president Danilo Medina Sánchez ”, indicates the accusatory record.

To this, Gómez Casanova explained that, as director of the Port Authority, his duty was to facilitate activities so that ships could enter the ports and develop commercial activities.

He indicated that when he took office in September 2016, he found a file with a company debt Cementos Andino Dominicanos, which had a concession from the port of Pedernales and some land in the port of Boca Chica. He explains that they proceeded to carry out a collection process, to which representatives of Cemento Andino replied that “they were practically bankrupt” and that they were in a negotiation with a company for a “transfer of rights.”

“When one of the representatives of that company (Cementos Andino) appeared before us and told us: we are practically bankrupt, we have not been able to fulfill the commitments that we owe with you as the Dominican Port Authority, we are in negotiation with a company that wants us to assign the right to the lease of a few meters that we have in the port of Boca Chica and a possibility of berthing boats at dock number 1 of the port of Boca Chica. that this already corresponds to a negotiation of you as a private sector between private sector companies to us as the Dominican Port Authority, what interests us is that the debt is settled, that you pay the State. ”

He explained that then, a month later “One of the men who is accused in the file asked us for an appointment and sent us a letter and told us that he had a negotiation with that company, because representing Mr. Sammy Sosa and a brother of Mr. Sammy Sosa, he also presented us to give I endorse what this person was telling me that they wanted to invest in the importation of AC-30 and that they needed a space in a port to be able to dock the ship and unload the AC-30 “.

Víctor Gómez Casanova said that before the proposal made by the company Cementos Andino, he replied that there are several options to analyze from the technical legal point of view where it can be done, “and we commissioned a technical legal team from the institution to analyze various alternatives “.

“Later they came to me and brought me a letter saying that the position that best suits them is this in Boca Chica, because it is the closest to the capital, because the other alternatives were Barahona, Arrollo Barril, Manzanillo, in Haina no It was possible because it was full, Caucedo does not carry out that type of operation. So we agreed that in Boca Chica they could do it, but if they paid the debt that the previous company, Cemento Andino, had. ”

Gómez Casanova affirms that during the deal with the negotiating company, he told him that if they promised to pay the debt that the Cemento Andino company had with the State, the Port Authority did not oppose the ship arriving at the Boca Chica port.

“If you make the commitment with that company, but honor the commitment of the debt that that company has with us with the Dominican State through the Port Authority, we have no objection to approving that section between you as a private company so that then the ship is coming. “

Gómez Casanova indicated that, in that case, taking advantage of the situation of a company that was bankrupt, he legally transferred a contract right to the lease of a space in the port of Boca Chica so that operations could be maintained and so that they could pay the debt.

Víctor Gómez Casanova, made a call to the attorney general Miriam Germán Brito, citing as an example her words in the submission of the file for the Odebrecht case,

“I would like to refer with all due respect to the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, when in her capacity as a judge of the Supreme Court of Justice cast a dissenting vote regarding the submission of the Odebrecht case file, when she said in her voice, “We see a mention on the basis that so and so said, that I believe”, this is a repetition of the same situation because he wants to mention my name as if I did something improper or that I did something illegal, the result of influence peddling without ever having been asked my opinion on the matter, “said Gómez Casanova.

The former director of Portuaria assures that he does not have any type of relationship of illegal action in the performance of his functions and that he is at the disposal of the authorities in the event of any summons.

“All the paraphernalia that has been made with my name, accusing me of this, that and everything that can be presented and Víctor Gómez Casanova and his children and his family and his father and his brothers in a moral wall, in a moral execution , because social networks make him want to say this and because he wants to give an opinion and because he wants to publish “Victor Gomez CasanovaFormer director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) “