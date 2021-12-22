Gossip No Like drivers report discrimination after testing positive for Covid

This morning and during a link they made live for the Venga la Alegría program, Elisa Bersitain and Javier Ceriani, drivers of Gossip no like, they announced that tested positive for Covid-19This was after a trip they made to New York City, where they apparently contracted the virus.

Although at that time they did not give more details, they recognized that their contagion it was due to irresponsibility on your part, because they boarded a plane and met with several people at an extremely critical moment, since lhe cases of this disease continue to increase in the United States, in addition to the alert for the new Omicron variant.

Later the controversial presenters made a live broadcast, from their YouTube channel, where in addition to confirming the news, they explained the physical and social consequences that they live as a result of their contagion. And is that both reported having been victims of discrimination, after having disclosed their illness in the hotel where they are currently: “Obviously we warned, we changed rooms but it is such an ugly lake, because Fatima was in the elevator and a man said:” Someone on the 17th floor who has coronavirus, they should kick them out of the hotel. “said the Argentine.

They also reported another incident, when they requested a cart to remove the suitcases and video equipment of their cameraman from the room they occupy and no employee wanted to give them to them: “You start to feel (discrimination) we send the hotel to ask for a cart, they did not want to send it to us so as not to go up with us. It is real that there is discrimination when you have coronavirus “Elisa said for her part.

As if that were not enough, the drivers staged tremendous live lawsuit, and it is that despite the fact that they have only been in isolation for almost three days, they assure that they are no longer supported: “This man is disgusting, he asks and asks for food … he leaves the food lying around, licks his hands and grabs everything and does not let me sleep. He put on Harry Potter all weekend and hid the control from me so he wouldn’t change his pinc ** movie “Beristain balled at his companion.

Finally, and in a more serious tone, both asked their followers not to relax the health measures, stay at home and avoid large meetings as well as suspend any trip.

