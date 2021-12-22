“Has anyone seen Web3?”: Elon Musk again skepticism about the new version of the Internet

Web 3.0 is the idea that a decentralized version of the Web that could use cryptographic technology will eventually replace the current Web 2.0.

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has apparently once again criticized the idea of ​​Web3, the new generation of the Internet that would be based on the decentralization of information.

“Has anyone seen Web3? I can not find it“, wrote Musk this Tuesday on his Twitter account. The Web3 or Web 3.0 is the idea that a decentralized version of the Internet, which some think could use the cryptographic technology, will end up replacing Web 2.0, the current network that we use.

Furthermore, it is believed that the new version of the Internet will end with the hegemony of tech giants such as Google or Facebook, which have centralized their power over user data and content.

A “buzzword”

Yet Musk sees that new technology to come as just a “buzzword.” “I’m not suggesting that Web3 is real – it seems more like a ‘marketing’ buzzword at the moment than reality – I’m just wondering How will the future be in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds insanely futuristic! “The mogul previously tweeted, while in early December he claimed that Web3”sounds like shit“.

In response to Musk’s tweet on Tuesday, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack dorsey, commented that Web3 is “somewhere between a and z“in reference to US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as ‘a16z’.

Dorsey had also criticized the idea of ​​Web 3.0, hinting that it would not be a decentralized network nor controlled by users, but would be held by large companies such as Andreessen Horowitz, who have made significant investments in crypto companies.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!