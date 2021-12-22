He embezzled his company for $ 154 million, bought bitcoins and made a lot of money until the FBI found out

The employee transferred 150 million dollars from the Japanese company to an account in his name in California (USA) and then changed it to bitcoin. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

An employee of the Japanese subsidiary of Sony Corporation has caused the US Department of Justice to file a lawsuit in federal court for the company to return the more than $ 154 million it stole to convert into bitcoins.

According to the lawsuit filed in a federal court in California, last May a Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd. worker named Rei Ishii, diverted the multimillion dollar sum to his personal bank account, taking advantage of a movement of funds between different financial accounts of the company.

To do so, he falsified the transaction instructions of the company, which is based in Tokyo (Japan), getting the funds to end up in an account in his name at a California bank.

With the stolen money Ishii bought more than 3,879 bitcoins, which at today’s price have a total value or more of 180 million dollars, and transferred them to a ‘cold wallet’, as detailed in the statement from the Department of Justice.

A ‘cold wallet’ is a device that is used to store cryptocurrencies and that is not connected to the Internet.

With this move, the theft allegedly perpetrated by Ishii would have increased in value thanks to the rise in the prices of the cryptocurrency, which due to its fluctuating nature has had high and low peaks this year.

In the second half of May, for example, bitcoin was trading between roughly $ 46,700 and $ 37,000, While this Wednesday, December 22, the value of a single bitcoin is around $ 49,000

The investigation of the case has been going on for some time and the FBI has participated in it in coordination with Sony, Citibank, the Japanese Police and the judicial authorities of the Asian country. For this reason, last June a Californian court ordered the seizure of the diverted funds.

To make it effective, the researchers obtained the private key that allows access to the bitcoins, which have already been seized.

Ishii, for his part, has been criminally charged in Japan for embezzling the company.

Criminals should be aware that they should not rely on cryptocurrencies to hide their illegally obtained income from law enforcement. The US coordinates extensively with its international partners to prevent crime and recover stolen funds. “noted the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, Randy Grossman.

