He made his rebound debut in Rayados, never gave up and Javier Aguirre prefers to cancel him

December 21, 2021 22:45 hs

Javier Aguirre he did not take it into account in any game and then he was relegated to the Expansion League, now the goalkeeper Edson Reséndez has been sold to Cancun FC where it has already been officially announced.

Edson Reséndez debuted with Rayados on day 2 of the 2015 Apertura tournament in the 1-1 draw between Rayados and Puebla and this because the then starting goalkeeper, Jonathan Orozco was summoned and the second goalkeeper Juan de Dios Ibarra injured.

He made his debut at 19 years old and was quite a promise because he was present with minor teams where he could win the 2013 U17 World Cup and the Under 20 World Cup in 2015, however he never had the minutes in first to be able to demonstrate.

Can Rayados have more casualties?

Javier Aguirre He is more concerned with adding pieces to his team than with canceling some player and the only player who was aiming to leave, that is, Joel campbell, has already been ratified by DT

