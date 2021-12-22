He preferred to smash his Tesla to pieces with dynamite rather than pay more than $ 20,000 for the repair





The Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät published last Sunday a video with a script as expensive as it was extravagant, in which they explode a Tesla Model S from 2013 with 30 kilos of dynamite.

By: RT

“When I bought this Tesla, the first 1,500 kilometers I traveled without problem. It was an excellent car. Then, the warning lights on the dashboard lit up, “said the owner of the vehicle, Tuomas Katainen, who then decided to take it to technical service.

“For almost a month the car stayed in the workshop and finally they called me to say there was nothing they could do. The only option was to change the battery ”, explained the man, adding that the new part was going to cost him at least 20,000 euros.

Instead of spending that large amount of money to repair a car that had served him for eight years, Katainen preferred to put on a ‘show’ and blow up the Model S with a figure representing Elon Musk himself inside.

In the recording, a puppet with the face of the director of the American automaker is thrown from a helicopter and picked up by the channel’s team. “Well, yesterday Elon Musk called us and said he would really love to take a ride in this Tesla,” jokes one of the team members.

After accommodating Musk’s ‘double’ inside the car and preparing everything for the shocking finale, the team hides behind a protective installation and detonates the dynamite with which the car is loaded.

The video shows the explosion from various points of view, as well as in slow motion. After the blast, the team collects the charred parts of the car and piles them in a pile.

“Nothing remains. Absolutely nothing ”, stressed the owner of the vehicle. “I have never enjoyed the Tesla so much! Also, maybe I’m the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla. So he’s probably made some history, ”concluded Katainen.