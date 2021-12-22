Health and schools to denial doctors in Galicia

The technical secretary general of the Department of Health, Alberto Sources, and the manager of the Galician Health Service, Jose Flores, met this Tuesday, telematically, with Isidro Lake, president of the Galician Council of Medical Associations, to jointly address the situation of the information that arose on an alleged platform of denialist doctors.
In this regard, the Ministry of Health and the Galician Council of Medical Colleges, agreed to work together in the same direction when investigating these actions, to clarify if public health doctors collaborate with this platform.
Investigation by the authorities
In addition, the Galician health department is working to collect data in order to find out who promotes this platform. In fact, the Ministry of Health is already making inquiries about the origin of different letters sent to Galician doctors.
It should also be noted that the General Directorate of Human Resources of the Galician Health Service signed, yesterday, a letter with the unions of the Sectorial Table of Health, in which they express their rejection of any type of denialist statement.
