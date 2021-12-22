Health and schools to denial doctors in Galicia

The technical secretary general of the Department of Health, Alberto Sources, and the manager of the Galician Health Service, Jose Flores, met this Tuesday, telematically, with Isidro Lake, president of the Galician Council of Medical Associations, to jointly address the situation of the information that arose on an alleged platform of denialist doctors.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health and the Galician Council of Medical Colleges, agreed to work together in the same direction when investigating these actions, to clarify if public health doctors collaborate with this platform.