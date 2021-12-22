How does Starbucks get to Las Mercedes in Caracas?

1328202

Caracas.- In a space set up within the Yeet Market supermarket, located on the main avenue of Las Mercedes, in Caracas, now there is also a coffee shop that is identified, since the weekend, as Starbucks and that it is accompanied by the phrase: “We proudly serve” (We serve with pride).

It is a program in which “the strength and affinity of the brand and distribution experience » and the scope of Nestlé, one of the main food and beverage companies, according to the official website of the company.

Nestlé explains that with this program they offer different customers the starbucks menu, with authentic recipes, so that your products can be distributed anywhere in the world. They train baristas to serve perfect Starbucks drinks, be it from the classics to other specialties, without the need to have a Starbucks store.

According to reports on Twitter, it is not a place that exclusively sells coffee, but rather a space within the Yeet Market supermarket, which sells other imported brands.

The Las Mercedes coffee shop has subscribed to Starbucks “We proudly serve” service, allowing it to market and serve its products. According to review Product.com in your portal, this would not be a legal franchise in the country because the Chamber of Franchises of Venezuela does not count it.

Also the program We Proudly Serve offers self-service solutions, with which they take the experience to those places that do not have their own service.

Drafting El PitazoView_2