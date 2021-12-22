How many are there in Latin America? Look at the map

Fear, discrimination and extortion: what migrants must face 4:38

(CNN Spanish) – 8,000%. That is the figure by which the number of Venezuelans who requested refuge worldwide has increased since 2014, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR. Seven years in which the exodus of Venezuelan migrants has gone from being a phenomenon in that country to a reality in the entire region that has led to international forums and in some cases has shaped public policies of other nations.

The pilgrimage of Venezuelan migrants through Colombia – many of them walking – to other countries on the continent (such as Peru, Ecuador and Chile) and the arrival of many others to more distant places such as the United States and Spain is a common picture. However, as the UNHCR points out, hundreds of thousands of them do not have documentation or permission to stay in any country in the region, which limits their access to basic rights and services. All this leads to cases of xenophobia, human trafficking and labor exploitation, as well as violence and sexual abuse.

In total, until November 2021, there were 4.99 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean and 6.04 million worldwide, according to figures from R4V, the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela. (established by the UN and the IOM), numbers that the UNHCR uses in its reports.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, Venezuelans are distributed as follows (approximate figures as of November 2021):

Colombia: 1.84 million

Peru: 1.29 million

Ecuador: 508,900

Chile: 448,100 Chile

Brazil: 261,400

Argentina: 173,200

Panama: 121,600

Dominican Republic: 115,300

Mexico: 83,000

Costa Rica: 29,900

Trinidad and Tobago: 28,500

Guyana 24,500

Aruba: 17,000

Curaçao: 14,200

Uruguay: 15,700

Bolivia: 11,700

Paraguay: 5,640