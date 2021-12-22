How much did Andrew Garfield earn from being in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’?

After the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (coming to HBO Max and Netflix) and with expectations at the highest, some data has come to light of the other Spider-Man who have starred in unforgettable moments, such is the case of Andrew Garfield, the unique of the industry that does not have his trilogy.

Spoiler alert. If you haven’t seen ‘No Way Home’ so far, discretion is advised. In the new installment of spider-man we could see, at last, together to Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, where the latter had a role acclaimed by fans, therefore They ask that they close their trilogy with Venom.



It is rumored that ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ might be done soon, that he yes it would cross the symbiote and also participate in other projects of Sony and Marvel, where your earnings would be much better than in the past, because he charged relatively little for his 2 films.

How much did Andrew Garfield earn from being Spider-Man?

According to an article published by ‘Deadline’, it has been revealed how much did you earn Andrew Garfiled by two ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies, even what you perceived by ‘No Way Home’.

The report dictates that Garfield took only 500 thousand dollars by first installment of Spider-Man that he starred in Since the producers apparently did not have much faith in the project, but after its boom, things improved.

In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ he made 1 million dollars, figure that is good but also the lowest of all the Spider-Man, because Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire have gotten so much more.

For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, where he is not the protagonist, it is said that charged another million dollars, where he was little more than 30 minutes on screen And it would have opened the doors for other Marvel and Sony projects.

With ‘Doctor Strange 2’ on the way, it is said that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could return to the screens As the Spiderman, helping Tom holland in his universe, because after ‘No Way Home’It must be borne in mind that no one remembers it anymore.