how to activate the function to lend the iPhone

With Concentration mode, you can create a profile on the device for that guest user.

They say that for a friend you have to do anything, although that is true up to a point. Unless you are in an emergency situation, lending your mobile is one of the most uncomfortable situations that can happen to you. Come on, you’d rather leave money for an acquaintance than the phone. That ends thanks to Apple if you know how activate guest mode on iPhone.

You can have this curious function on your device if you meet a series of requirements and it will be very useful if you have to give your mobile to a friend, family member or close person without touching any of your personal information, whether intentionally or not.

Requirements to have this mode on your iPhone

The requirements are related to keeping your iPhone updated to a minimum version. It is not to have the function itself, but because you must first configure what is known as Concentration mode. This way only available from iOS 15, so your iPhone must be updated to that version at least.

With this clear, it only remains to enable Concentration mode, which is the Do not disturb of past generations. In principle, it serves to avoid distractions with the mobile while you are doing a task, although you have many other uses. This tool is the one that will allow you use guest mode and lend the iPhone to anyone, without endangering your personal information.

How to activate the guest mode to lend the iPhone to anyone

First of all, you have to activate Concentration mode. To create a new configuration, enter Settings, access the section ”Concentration”, click on the ” icon+” that you will find in the upper right corner and follow the steps displayed on the screen.

When you get to the screen “What do you want to focus on?“, click on”Personalized“Next, choose a name and an emoji for your custom mode. Two more screens will appear asking you if you want to receive calls and notifications from the apps. In both, press”Do not allow any“so that the guest does not have that type of access.

The next step is to enable the screens that the invited user will be able to see, that is up to everyone’s taste. In “Starting screen“, you can enable”Hide notification balloons” Y “Custom Pages“to establish screens where no app is visible. With this, you will only have access to the terminal’s app library, although this also has nuances.

How to lock the screen to the guest to access the apps

Through Concentration mode, you have the possibility to configure the screen lock when the user tries to access the Photos app or WhatsApp, for example. Thus, you prevent that user from seeing your conversations or the photos you have on the device.

This is nothing more than an automation that can be created from the Shortcuts app. Opening this tool, click on “Create personal automation“and look for the section”Invited“From there, you can set the condition to wait a few seconds for the block and add the action.”Start Guided Access“. Click on”Following“and deactivate the button”Request confirmation“to be done autonomously.

Enter any app and activate the guest from Concentration mode. When Guided Access starts, press three times on the power button to configure it. From that new screen, select “Options” Y disable all available actions so that user cannot do anything.

Obviously, the terminal will be totally blocked. To get out of this guided access, press the power button twice and enter the password you have on the iPhone. Immediately, the device will be back under your control.

And how do you know if the guest mode is activated? The iPhone status bar will show you the white icon of a person when you have it activated. In some cases, the location arrow may appear instead of this icon. To remove that symbol from the status bar, you just have to hide it from Settings.

Enter the section ”Privacy” and select ”Location” From that menu, go to the bottom to enter ” System services ”, where you can deactivate the option ” Icon in the status bar ”, also at the bottom of the menu. With this, the guest user icon would appear when you activate it.

