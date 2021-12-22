How to optimize treatment for schizophrenia?

Javier Labad, coordinator of the CIBER project launches the ‘SchizOMICS’ project.

The Center for Biomedical Research Network, across the area of Mental health (Cybersam) has obtained a grant of 1,192,431.90 euros from the call for Independent Clinical Research Projects (ICI) to develop the project ‘SchizOMICS: CIBER multidisciplinary study to optimize the treatment of schizophrenia using multi-omics data and systems biology ‘.

The project will last four years and will be led by Javier Labad, Cibersam researcher – belonging to the group that leads Diego Jose Palao, on the Sanitary Corporation Parc Taulí de Barcelona– and will have the support of 18 research groups, belonging to 5 areas of the CIBER.

The investigation will be based on a multicenter clinical trial randomized open-label of two antipsychotic drugs (aripiprazole vs paliperidone) that are widely used in routine clinical practice, as first-line treatment of first psychotic episodes.

A study of different biological markers at the beginning of the treatment that will allow to identify predictors of evolution at the response level and negative consequences in physical health.

Using artificial intelligence, the study aims to identify ‘omic’ biomarkers that can predict prognostic effects in the short and medium term

They will also apply bioinformatics techniques for big data analysis (‘big data’) using artificial intelligence to identify a series of ‘omic’ biomarkers that can predict short-term and long-term prognostic effects.

“This approach will facilitate the adoption of a personalized medicine, which will allow achieving higher response rates and fewer side effects in the treatment of patients with a first psychotic episode in the future, “the researchers say.

What is schizophrenia?

The Cibersam defines schizophrenia as a chronic mental illness that starts at an early age -between 18 and 28 years old-, which affects 1 percent of the population throughout life, and which in many cases presents with social and functional deterioration, especially in cases with poor response and adherence to antipsychotic treatment.

Antipsychotics, associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease

Paradoxically to this clinical need to take antipsychotics, these drugs are associated with a high risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, there is a decrease in Life expectancy compared to the general population -up to 20 years of reduction-, which is mainly attributed to an increase in mortality secondary to the cardiovascular risk associated with metabolic disturbances, such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes, among others.

A fundamental factor in improving long-term prognosis is the initiation of effective antipsychotic treatment as soon as possible. However, despite the fact that there is a global tendency to carry out a therapeutic intervention as early as possible with antipsychotic drugs in first psychotic episodes, the response to them is very heterogeneous and there is a therapeutic resistance, with difficulties to respond adequately to antipsychotic treatment, in up to a third of patients with a first psychotic episode, according to Cibersam.

There are no biological markers to predict the response to antipsychotics

To date, there are no biological markers that allow predicting the response of patients to a certain antipsychotic treatment, nor that allow predicting the possible negative consequences at the level of side effects or physical health (metabolic syndrome, liver disorders, including fatty liver). Therefore, the researchers will study the role of different biomarkers known as ‘omics’ techniques, including the study of genomic factors, lipids and bacteria in feces (microbiota) as predictors of evolution of first psychotic episodes.