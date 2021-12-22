“I only had one mission”: an ‘invisible’ US bomber is found on Google Maps (PHOTO)

Some netizens suggest that it could be a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, recorded by a Maxar Technologies satellite.

A Reddit user shared a peculiar image on Monday that appears to correspond to that of a US stealth bomber in mid-flight ‘frozen’ in an image obtained by satellite from the Google Maps map server.

The flying object, located at the coordinates 39 ° 01’18.5 “N 93 ° 35’40.5” W, in the vicinity of the city of Concordia, in the state of Missouri, it is blurred and its image appears blurred in various colors.

According to some netizens, it could be a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, captured by a Maxar Technologies satellite that gathered different colors in a single image. However, others claimed that the effect was due to a chromatic aberration that distorted the colors.

The comments were filled with mockery that hints at the fact that the bomber did not fulfill its only task of remaining invisible. “I only had one mission,” wrote one Reddit user. “More of a photobomber,” joked another.

Meanwhile, on Google Maps, the bomber was classified as a “tourist attraction” and received five stars in its evaluation.