“I saw a promising future with TikTok”: A young woman quits her job at McDonald’s to make videos and now makes up to $ 10,000 a month

“Now I can have my own home and I can pay for things on my own and not have to worry anymore,” says Maddison Peel.

A McDonald’s employee who decided to quit her job to dedicate herself to create content on TikTok full time, now earns up to $ 10,000 a month making videos for brands like Walmart, Heinz, and Kroger.

Maddison Peel, 22, went viral earlier this year after posting a video on TikTok showing the process of roasting a chicken alongside Cardi B’s song ‘Up’, and has since accumulated thousands of followers. .

The young woman from Kentucky (USA), better known as @MaddisonsKitchen, left her job at the fast food chain a week after going viral. Claims he happened to win $ 12 an hour at McDonald’s to $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 a month by posting food recipes on TikTok.

“I know I’m probably not responsible. But I saw a promising future with TikTok and there were already a ton of brands coming up from that video, “Peel told Insider.

Peel, who started working at McDonald’s at the age of 15, currently has more than 360,000 followers and 11.8 million ‘likes’ on the social network and has become a true ‘influencer’ of recipes and food.

“Now I can have my own house and I can pay for things on my own and not have to worry anymore“She mentioned and recalled that the place where she worked was understaffed when she left, forcing employees to do the work of” three people for one person’s salary. “