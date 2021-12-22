If you have an LG mobile and you want updates, run to unlock your ‘bootloader’ before December 31

LG closes its website for developers on 12/31/2021, so if you want to unlock your mobile do it now or you will be left forever without community updates.

Even if LG continue to be in the smartphone market as a supplier of components and OLED screens, the truth is that the South Korean giant has already put an end to its journey in the industry for several months after introducing us to an LG Wing as differential as it is wrong and little successful.

And is that LG was that different manufacturer, which always put ideas and a bit of spice to a market lacking in surprises, which unfortunately has not yet found a substitute for a firm that has already stopped manufacturing smartphones, and that will say goodbye to LG Mobile definitively on December 31, 2021.

And it is that as you know LG still maintains support, guarantees and updates to its latest smartphones, although the oldest have already been abandoned to his luck, without support and with hopes only through the Android community and custom ROMs.

In any case, the latter will only be possible on mobiles with the bootloader unlocked, and for this we will need yes or yes access to the LG developer website, which is still active but as the colleagues from GizmoChina told us, it will close on December 31st.

If you have an LG mobile and want to extend its useful life, you will need to open the ‘bootloader’ before 12/31/2021 through the LG Mobile developer website.

Who will take LG’s place, and why his departure from mobile is bad news for you

What is that bootloader and why should we be interested in unlocking it?

In case you don’t know what this is about bootloader, you should know that it is the bootloader of the smartphone, which normally arrives blocked by the manufacturer to prevent the installation of custom software on the device, something that can be done as long as we unlock this manager following the manufacturer’s instructions.

And is that is usually the scene Android who maintains the support of the devices the longest, being able to install modern custom ROMs based on AOSP in most older mobiles, using a bootloader unlocked and a recovery modified to install the necessary software packages.

It’s been from the start one of the great assets of an Android always friendly with developers and with the most advanced users to whom they like to “play” with their terminals, something that a while ago was almost essential to obtain additional and interesting functions mods on the customizations of the different manufacturers.

In the case of LG mobiles, this unlocking is done from the developers website, which as we said It will be permanently deactivated at the end of this year 2021, so you only have a few days left to prepare your smartphones for the future of updates through custom ROMs. It will be that, or change your mobile phone shortly …!

Although nobody cares, LG is updating to Android 11 one of its most daring mobiles

