In homage to his late mother: Daniel Fuenzalida’s “wonderful” trip with his daughter to New York

He decided to take a break.

The host of the showbiz program It beats me, Daniel “ex-Egg” Fuenzalida, took a week of vacation to travel and “end the year with the best energy”,

He and his 19-year-old daughter Ignacia often make trips to different places, from Miami and Cancun, to San Pedro de Atacama and the Carretera Austral.

Now, according to the communicator told LUN, they decided to go to a special place, in tribute to his mother, María Teresa Ferdinand, who died on February 18. “We decided that these vacations would be different in relation to where and when we would travel,” he said.

That is why they chose New York and go to a few days before Christmas, “because my mother arranged the house in a very nice way for these dates,” he revealed. So, to both of them it seemed “choro” to be there “as my mother would have wanted.” And it is that “this will be the first year that we will spend the holidays without her.”

Regarding the planning of the trip, Fuenzalida said that “I pay attention to everything” to Antonia, who is in charge of deciding which places to visit.

“It has been wonderful,” he commented on the trip that began last Thursday and ended this Wednesday.

“The first thing we did was go to the Memorial of the Twin Towers, we also went to Central Park by bicycle,” she said, her daughter being the one who “handles English very well,” while “I don’t speak anything.”

