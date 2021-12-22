In the final stretch of trial against Raphy Pina | Federal

The trial against the urban music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina entered its final phase after the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the defense lawyers submitted their respective cases in relation to the complaints that have led to the judicial process: the possession of two Firearms.

Yesterday, the prosecution insisted that the defendant had knowledge and exercised control over two pistols, found in the raid of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a residence in Caguas Real on April 1, 2020.

While the defense, in a last attempt to sow doubts about the property, showed that Pina was not the only one who had access to that house.

The prosecutor’s office – made up of María Montañez Concepción and José Ruiz – submitted their case after presenting the property certification issued by the Property Registry, which illustrates that the house located in Caguas Real was registered in favor of Omar Rodríguez.

With the culmination of the case of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the producer’s lawyer, María Domínguez, argued in favor of a motion for acquittal, noting that at no time in the public prosecutor’s presentation was direct evidence passed to validate that Pina exercised direct control over the two firearms confiscated.

He argued that for the public prosecutor to establish constructive possession of the weapons, it must demonstrate that on the day of the raid, Pina intended to exercise control over them.

On the charge of possession of a weapon modified to fire automatically, Domínguez insisted that no evidence was presented to show that Pina knew of the modification.

The defense attorney maintained that Pina did not live in the raided residence and that it was shown that she was in her boat that day.

In response, the prosecutor Ruiz stated that through the calls between Pina and Joed Romero Soler, on February 6, 2020 – in which they talked about the residence in Caguas Real – the defendant stated that he had rifles, money and pistols in the place .

The prosecutor accepted that a rifle was not found, but ammunition compatible with that type of firearm was found.

Regarding Domínguez’s arguments regarding constructive possession, Ruiz stated that in the call of February 6, 2020, Pina exercised control over the weapons by deciding what to do with them or if she would give them to another person, to which she resisted In the call.

“When you hear (the call) he is expressing his control over everything in the house, including the vault. This is how constructive possession works ”, declared the prosecutor Ruiz in court.

Given the arguments of both, federal judge Francisco Besosa denied the defense’s motion for acquittal.

Subsequently, the defense presented as a witness a real estate broker based in Miami, Florida. However, in the face of objections from the prosecution, indicating lack of relevance in the testimony, the judge excused the witness – who appeared by videoconference – and told the jury that the testimony would be erased from the record.

Another person had access

The second and last defense witness was Sandra Rodríguez, supervisor at Gesco Alarm Systems and custodian of the company’s records.

To questions from the defense attorney, Francisco Rebollo Casalduc, Rodríguez indicated that the alarm system installed on Pina’s property allowed other people to be registered so they would have access and respond in the event of an unauthorized entry.

As Rodríguez testified, the company called authorized contacts in an order established by the client — in this case, Pina — at the time of an unauthorized entry to the house in Caguas Real.

According to a Gesco document – which illustrates the list of people authorized to respond for unauthorized entries – for 2020 the first person authorized to call was “José Miguel”, later identified by the public prosecutor as José Miguel Torres.

From the cross-examination of the prosecutor Ruiz, Torres was identified as an employee of Pina in the company World Music Latino Corp.

Following Rodríguez’s testimony, the defense announced that it would not present any more witnesses.

Before submitting her case, Ms. Domínguez presented the last three documents as evidence: the birth certificates of Pina’s three children; the certification from the Land Registry for a residence in Ciudad Jardín, and the last one the certification of debt from the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM) for the company RAP Petroleum Inc.

At the end of the presentation of the parties, Judge Besosa notified the jury that today they will provide the instructions for deliberation and will hear the closing arguments of the parties.

Upon leaving the Federal Court in Hato Rey, Pina thanked his lawyers for their performance and assured that he remains calm.

“I feel calm. It has not been easy, but I always go with my head up, I will always show my face … always. Positive and (with) a lot of faith ”, said the music producer.