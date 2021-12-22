Inter Miami is once again interested in Luis Suárez

Inter Miami’s season did not have the expected end. Although David Beckham and the group of owners decided to try a change in the helm, the reality is that the situation was not very different for Phil Neville, who like his predecessor Diego Alonso, did not achieve the goal of qualify for playoffs.

Given this, the Miami team will make a cleanup in which players like Rodolfo Pizarro, Blaise Matuidi and even Gonzalo Higuaín could leave the institution ahead of the campaign that will start at the end of February next year.

What’s more, Scottish Lewis Morgan, has already left the ranks of the Florida team to join the New York Red Bulls, Therefore, the arrival of several reinforcements is expected, which has already begun to arrive with the arrivals of the Brazilian Jean Mota and the Costa Rican Ariel Lassiter.

However, they are looking for that signing that can destroy the league in 2022, and according to the Italian portal ‘Calciomercato’, Beckham’s team returned to the charge to bring goal scorer Luis Suárez from this winter market.

Bad moment at Atleti

The bad moment that Atlético Madrid is going through, especially after the defeat at Sanchez Pizjuán against Sevilla, It caused the Uruguayan striker to explode against the coach of the colchoneros, Diego SImeone, a situation for which his departure is close.

Despite this, the North Americans would have competition to sign the Uruguayan international, According to the same Italian media, other teams such as Inter Milan from Serie A, as well as Corinthians from Brazil, also closely follow Suárez.