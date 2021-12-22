INVESTIGATION – Inter Milan offices raided in financial investigation

Serie A champions Inter Milan on Tuesday became the latest club to have its offices raided by Italy’s financial police as part of an investigation into false accounting.

Authorities raided Juventus offices last month to collect information on player transfers and agent operations between 2019 and this year. Inter said the documents requested from the club were related to the sale of players in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons.

“The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were accurately reflected in the accounts,” Inter said in a statement. “The club’s financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles. No Inter employee is being investigated, “added the club. “No charges have been filed. As the statement of the Public Prosecutor’s Office says, these are preliminary investigations. “

The investigation focuses on inflated valuations that allowed players to move from one club to another for amounts officially much greater than their true value. Those capital gains are a form of false accounting.

Other clubs in Italy and the rest of Europe are being investigated for similar transfers, according to reports.