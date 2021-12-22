Israel will put a fourth dose of the covid-19 vaccine immediately

Israel considers fourth booster dose against covid-19 2:32

(CNN) – Israel will begin putting out a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine with immediate effect. The additional dose will be administered to people over the age of 60, medical workers and people with weakened immune systems, the Prime Minister’s Office announced, following a recommendation from the country’s coronavirus expert panel.

“Wonderful news, don’t waste time, go get vaccinated,” said Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, it’s a statement.

Those eligible for the fourth dose will be given as long as at least four months have passed since the third dose.

“The State of Israel continues to be at the forefront of the global effort to deal with the pandemic. The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine and we also continue to pioneer the fourth dose, ”said Bennett.

In a related announcement, the recommended gap between a second and third dose will also be reduced from five months to three months.

One of the members of the expert panel told Israeli radio on Tuesday night that the decision to opt for a fourth dose had not been an easy one.

“We don’t really have data yet on the level of immunity, as we did when we decided on the third dose, but on the other hand, there is really alarming data in the rest of the world,” said Professor Galia Rahav.

“In a situation like this, if you don’t act immediately, you miss the boat.”

New measures: The government ministerial committee charged with promoting policy on the pandemic also met on Tuesday to decide on a series of new measures in the wake of the new wave of infections caused by the omicron variant.

In particular, schoolchildren living in areas of low vaccine acceptance among those under 18 could return to school online starting this week.

In areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, known as red or orange communities, only classes in which at least 70% of children have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be taught at school. Classes with the lowest vaccination rates will be taught online. The new policy goes into effect immediately for children 13 and older; for younger children, it will take effect in three weeks.

There will also be a greater requirement for Israelis to produce a “Green Pass” when they go shopping. For example, it will now be mandatory to show the pass to enter or work in a store of more than 100 square meters.

Earlier in the evening it was announced that public sector workplaces would cut the number of staff working there in half. The measure will take effect on Sunday and will be in effect for at least one month.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Bennett called on private sector companies to encourage staff to work from home as much as possible.

A bit of context: the latest omicron data in Israel shows 341 confirmed cases, of which more than two-thirds were in people fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the disease. In addition, there are more than 800 cases in which there is a high suspicion of the omicron variant.

The total number of new COVID-19 cases in Israel surpassed 1,300 on Monday, a figure not reached since mid-October.

The R coefficient, the number of people infected for each person positive for covid-19, is 1.28, its highest figure since the height of the fourth wave in early August.