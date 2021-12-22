Jacky Bracamontes celebrates the three years of her twins with a “Frozen” party

Jacky Bracamontes It is one of Mexican actresses and conductors most loved internationally, and thanks to her charisma and beauty she has managed to stay in the hearts of the public, who follow her career step by step but also her family life.

After having served as presenter of Miss Universe 2021 for Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes celebrated the three years of her twins with a themed party at the popular Disney movie, “Frozen”.

After sharing in their Instagram Stories all the publications that your friends and fans sent their little ones, the host shared a photo of her twins’ party, along with her older daughters and her husband, Martin Fuentes.

To accompany the tender publication, the Mexican wrote: “Celebrating our princesses!!! Emi and Pau are 3 years old today and they wanted their Frozen party !!! They are happy!!! We love them!!! Thanks for everything @happyworldmexico !!! #EmiYPau #HappyBdayEmiyPau “.

Twins of Jacky Bracamontes turned three years old

To celebrate your party birthday theme of “Frozen”, Emi and Pau, the twins of Jacky Bracamontes, used the Elsa character dress, which the host showed in other publications.

In a reel of the celebration, the host wrote: “Thanks for so much magic for my princesses @happyworldmexico !!! They were mega happy !!! #frozen #elsa #EmiYPau #HappyBdayEmiYPau “.